The Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the repeated desecration of the Quran in Denmark's capital Copenhagen, as it called on the country to take necessary measures to prevent such acts in the future.

"We strongly condemn the vile attacks on the Holy Quran today," the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The statement continued by saying that Denmark needs to take necessary precautions to prevent such "heinous" acts, which incite hatred against Islam and Muslims.

A far-right group desecrated copies of the Quran in front of the Iranian and Iraqi embassies in the Danish capital on Monday.

The group's members chanted slogans insulting Islam and showed disrespect by stepping on the Iranian flag and the Quran, which they threw on the ground before setting them on fire.

They live-streamed the offensive moments on their social media accounts.