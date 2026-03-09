Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held separate phone calls Monday with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss the risks stemming from the ongoing war in the region, diplomatic sources said.

During the conversations, the ministers evaluated the broader regional risks created by the continuing conflict and addressed attacks carried out against third countries, according to sources from the Foreign Ministry.

The talks also focused on the potential implications of the escalating tensions for regional stability, with the ministers exchanging views on the latest developments.