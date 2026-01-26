Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met in Ankara with a Hamas delegation led by Political Bureau member Khalil al-Khayya to discuss progress on the second phase of the Gaza cease-fire plan, along with the humanitarian situation in the devastated Palestinian enclave and other regional issues.

During the talks, Fidan briefed the delegation on Türkiye’s ongoing diplomatic efforts, including its work within the Peace Committee and other international platforms, aimed at defending the rights of Palestinians in Gaza, diplomatic sources said.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan hosts Hamas Political Bureau member Khalil al-Khayya in Ankara, Jan. 26, 2026. (AA Photo)

He also reaffirmed that Türkiye will continue its efforts to ensure that urgently needed humanitarian aid reaches Gaza without interruption.

Türkiye's intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalın also hosted the Hamas delegation on Saturday. The meeting addressed the Gaza cease-fire agreement, which has moved into its second phase. The two delegations agreed to work in consultation on increasing humanitarian aid, the opening of the Rafah border crossing in both directions, the commencement of duties by the National Committee for Gaza Management (NGAC), and other related issues.