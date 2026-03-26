Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan scaled back his official visits abroad in recent weeks but conducts a busy diplomatic blitz via phone and occasional meetings as the U.S.-Israel war against Iran and Iran’s retaliatory strikes rock the region. Türkiye’s top diplomat dismissed criticism from the opposition on the country’s foreign policy regarding the war in a terse post on his social media account on Wednesday.

The minister did not mention the war in his post, but it was apparently a blunt response to those seeking to push Türkiye to take sides in the war, specifically by openly aligning with Iran. Türkiye already expressed its opposition to the war, but also criticized Iran for attacks on the Gulf countries, allies of Ankara. Türkiye itself saw missiles landing on its territories while Iran denied that the missiles were theirs.

Fidan said Türkiye’s foreign policy was not shaped by knee-jerk reactions. “They are shaped by the state mindset and strategic foresight, with an independent will centered on our nation’s interests,” Fidan said.

He underlined that under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s strong and resilient leadership, Türkiye has become an international actor with a say in international affairs, an actor with gravity that has an impact on the balance of matters. Fidan said that the critique of the foreign policy ignored the steps Ankara has taken as a responsible state and warped his statements. He also stressed that these were a “product of the malignant minds lacking common sense and any responsibility towards our nation.”

The minister added that Türkiye approaches regional crises calmly and takes responsibility for peace and stability. “Türkiye is a country that has been able to tell all the sides (of a conflict) what it views as right and in a clear way. False allegations against our policy cannot overshadow Türkiye’s sincere efforts,” Fidan added.

Fidan continued an intensive round of telephone diplomacy this week aimed at ending the conflict. The push follows Fidan’s mid-March visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Between March 22 and March 25, Fidan held discussions with a wide range of international counterparts to evaluate efforts to secure a cease-fire.

On March 22, Fidan spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy. He also held talks with U.S. officials. On the same day, he consulted with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and officials from Pakistan.

The next day, the foreign minister held separate calls with Egypt's Abdelatty and Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide. He also re-engaged with the Saudi foreign minister to review ongoing peace efforts.

On Wednesday, Fidan spoke with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul to exchange views on ending the hostilities. He later held discussions with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, Qatar’s Al Thani, and Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov.

In a call with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also on Wednesday, Fidan discussed recent regional developments and emphasized the urgency of ending the war. The two ministers noted that maintaining uninterrupted transportation lines, energy supplies and global supply chains is critical to regional stability. They also reviewed bilateral economic and trade relations, including mutual investments. Fidan concluded the round of talks by speaking again with Iran’s Araghchi to discuss the latest status of the conflict between Iran and the U.S.-Israeli forces.