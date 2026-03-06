Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held separate phone calls Friday with Qatar’s prime minister and foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Al Busaidi and Estonia’s Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, according to diplomatic sources.

Sources from the Foreign Ministry said the talks took place earlier in the day and focused on bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments.

Türkiye, Iran's neighbor that had sought to mediate U.S.-Iran talks before the air war that began ​at the weekend, warned "all parties to refrain from actions that would lead to further escalation," suggesting it was not poised ​to call upon the trans-Atlantic defense bloc for support.

Türkiye's Ministry of National Defense said Wednesday that a ballistic munition launched from Iran and directed toward Turkish airspace was detected after crossing Iraqi and Syrian airspace.

The projectile was intercepted and neutralized by NATO air and missile defense units deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Türkiye summoned Iran's ambassador to Ankara to convey a formal protest and expressed deep concern over the incident. Officials stressed any steps that could expand ongoing conflicts or further destabilize the region must be avoided.

Iran's armed forces on Thursday denied claims that a missile had been launched toward Türkiye, saying they respect the country's sovereignty and had not fired any missiles at Turkish territory.