Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday met with EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot in Luxembourg on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting on cross-regional security and connectivity, held as part of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

According to posts shared by the Foreign Ministry on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Fidan discussed bilateral and regional issues with both officials. Türkiye has officially been a candidate for EU membership – Kos’ area of responsibility – since 1999, and accession negotiations that began in 2005 have stalled in recent years.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan meets with French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot in Luxembourg, Oct 20, 2025. (AA Photo)

Turkish officials have repeatedly urged the EU to revitalize the accession talks, treat Türkiye fairly, and recognize its strategic and international importance.

Türkiye's accession process has been frozen for years over multiple disagreements, including the prolonged process of expansion of the scope of the customs union agreement, maritime issues with Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, and EU policies on Syrian refugees.

There have recently been signs of increased engagement and economic cooperation.