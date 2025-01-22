Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio agreed on Wednesday to uphold bilateral cooperation founded on mutual respect and trust

Fidan called Rubio to congratulate him on his new position and to discuss bilateral relations, according to Foreign Ministry sources.

Both ministers reaffirmed the importance of collaboration as two allies, stressing the significance of coordination on regional issues.

Türkiye and the U.S. are expected to focus on cooperating in areas varying from trade, energy and defense industries to investments during President Donald Trump's second term.

Efforts to improve bilateral relations between the two countries, despite certain disagreements, have been reflected positively in foreign trade, with the exchange volume increasing considerably compared to 2020.