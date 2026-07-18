Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will travel to Qatar on an official visit Sunday, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said Saturday.

Fidan is expected to reaffirm Türkiye's solidarity with Qatar following the recent attacks on the Gulf nation and underscore Ankara's continued support during talks with Qatari officials. The meetings will also focus on the growing strategic partnership between the two countries and ways to deepen cooperation across a range of sectors.

The discussions are expected to cover preparations for the 12th meeting of the Türkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee, which is scheduled to take place in Türkiye later this year under the co-chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Fidan is also expected to emphasize that recent regional developments have once again highlighted the strategic importance of defense and military cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar.

The agenda will include discussions on the need to address regional issues through dialogue and diplomacy, based on the principle of regional ownership, while calling for stronger joint efforts to advance that approach.

The talks will also focus on enhancing cooperation on connectivity, which has become increasingly important for economic stability and energy security.

According to the sources, Fidan is expected to say that achieving a lasting resolution to tensions in the Gulf and preventing renewed escalation remain the most urgent priorities.

He is also expected to exchange views on ongoing diplomatic initiatives and mediation efforts, underscore the importance of ensuring safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and stress the need to remain vigilant against Israel's destabilizing activities.

The minister will also share Türkiye's assessment of the situation in Gaza and recent developments related to the Gaza Peace Plan.

Fidan last visited Qatar on May 11 and 12.

Türkiye-Qatar ties

Türkiye and Qatar have steadily deepened their strategic partnership since establishing it in 2014 through high-level exchanges and bilateral agreements spanning a wide range of fields.

The Türkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee, the highest institutional mechanism guiding bilateral relations, has met annually since 2015, alternating between the two countries.

The most recent meeting was held in Doha on Oct. 22, 2025. The next session is expected to take place in Türkiye later this year.

Bilateral trade reached $1.1 billion in 2025, and both countries aim to increase it to $5 billion in the coming years.

The Türkiye-Qatar Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement entered into force on Aug. 1, 2025.