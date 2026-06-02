Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan plans a visit to Indonesia on Wednesday to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation, boosting trade and defense ties, and addressing regional and global security challenges, Foreign Ministry sources said Tuesday. It will be the second stopover in the Asia tour, where he traveled to Singapore on Monday. Türkiye looks at further collaboration with the Asian countries, as evidenced by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's three-nation Asia tour in February 2025.

Fidan is expected to discuss steps to further strengthen cooperation across various sectors in line with the political will demonstrated by the leaders of the two countries.

He is expected to emphasize the importance of deepening cooperation in infrastructure, energy, transportation, digitalization, artificial intelligence, high technology and halal food industries to help increase bilateral trade volume to $10 billion. Fidan is also going to review ongoing defense industry projects and assess potential new areas of cooperation.

On Gaza, Fidan is set to reiterate that Türkiye and Indonesia remain in close consultation on developments in Palestine and will continue joint efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace.

According to the sources, he is also going to stress the need for coordinated international action in response to Israel's cease-fire violations in Gaza, provocative actions in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, and the expansion of its occupation in Lebanon.

The talks are also anticipated to cover developments involving Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, Syria, the Russian-Ukraine war, Somalia, Sudan and Libya, as well as broader regional and global security issues in the Asia-Pacific region.

Fidan and Indonesian officials are also due to discuss cooperation within multilateral platforms, including the U.N., G20, Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), ASEAN, MIKTA and the Developing Eight (D-8).

The Turkish foreign minister last visited Indonesia in February 2025 as part of Erdoğan's official visit to the country.

Relations between Türkiye and Indonesia, whose historical ties date back to the 15th century, were elevated to a strategic partnership in 2011. A High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council established during Erdoğan's 2022 visit to Indonesia held its first meeting in Jakarta in February 2025. The next meeting is expected to take place in Türkiye in 2027.

The two countries held their first 2+2 Foreign and Defense Ministers Meeting in Ankara in January 2026.

Bilateral trade volume exceeded $2.5 billion in 2025, and both countries aim to increase it to $10 billion in line with a target announced during Erdoğan's 2025 visit to Indonesia.

On the other hand, Minister Fidan met with Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan during an official visit to Singapore, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

In a post on its official social media account, the ministry said Fidan held talks with Balakrishnan as part of his official engagements in the city-state.

The minister was also received by Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during his visit to Singapore, where he is holding a series of official meetings.