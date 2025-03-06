Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday received Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITF) Chairperson Hasan Turan in the capital Ankara.

The visit was announced by the Foreign Ministry on social media yet no further information was provided on the purpose of the visit.

The ITF is a political organization that represents the interests of the Turkmen ethnic minority in Iraq, particularly in the northern regions of the country, such as Kirkuk, Irbil and Mosul. The Turkmen are a significant ethnic group in Iraq, with historical and cultural ties to both Türkiye and Iraq.

The visit comes as new developments have affected the region, especially neighboring Syria.