The pace of Sweden and Finland's NATO membership process depends on the steps to be taken by both countries, Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın said, adding that they would be holding another round of talks with the two Nordic countries soon.

Speaking to reporters after holding the third round of talks with Swedish and Finnish delegations on NATO bid in Brussels on Thursday, Kalın said the meeting took place in a positive atmosphere overall.

"The speed of the process depends on steps to be taken by Finland and Sweden," he said.

Kalın chairs the Turkish delegation of the Permanent Joint Mechanism with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Sedat Önal.

He noted that Finland and Sweden have been taking positive steps and acknowledge that these are not enough and more steps will be taken to address Türkiye's security concerns regarding terrorist groups.

"We have been explicitly saying this until now. We want the pact signed in Madird to be fully implemented. When this is done, the NATO membership of both countries will proceed in a positive way," he said.

The trilateral mechanism talks for Finland and Sweden's NATO membership were canceled upon Türkiye's request in January after Türkiye condemned Sweden for authorizing a far-right figure burn a copy of the Quran in front of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm and allowing terrorist PKK supporters hold anti-Türkiye rallies..

Türkiye, Sweden and Finland signed the trilateral memorandum on June 28 on the Nordic countries’ NATO membership process after an important meeting in Madrid in which Ankara won concrete steps it was awaiting, especially in the field of terrorism.

The recently signed memorandum envisages Finland and Sweden, as future NATO allies, to show full solidarity and cooperation with Türkiye in the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, against all threats to its national security, especially the PKK terrorist group.

Furthermore, Sweden and Finland also agreed not to support the PKK terrorist organization's Syrian wing, the YPG, as well as the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).