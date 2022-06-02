A Finnish lawmaker called on everyone to boycott Turkish food and goods over the country's refusal to accept its NATO membership for supporting terrorism.

Lawmaker Mikko Karna urged Finnish citizens to suspend their vacation plans to Turkey, not eat Turkish döner kebab, and not use any Turkish products.

In his statement, Karna said “Kurdish döner” was much better than the Turkish one.

Karna also said he would eat Turkish kebap every day for a month if Ankara approves Finland’s NATO membership.

“We do not harbor terrorists. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist group by all of the EU,” he added.

Turkish officials have criticized Finland and Sweden for failing to respond to Ankara’s demands.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO on May 18, a decision spurred by Russia's war on Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24. But Turkey, a longstanding member of the alliance, has voiced objections to their membership bids, criticizing the countries for tolerating and even supporting terrorist groups such as the YPG/PKK and the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), the group responsible for the failed 2016 coup in Turkey.

All membership applications must be met by unanimity in the 30-member alliance to be successful.