First lady Emine Erdoğan on Tuesday reiterated her commitment to the Palestinian cause as she met with Sheikha Moza bint Nasser Al Missned, the head of the Qatar Foundation and mother of the Qatari emir, during her visit to Qatar.

“As part of the ‘One Heart for Palestine’ movement, we have agreed to stand side by side until Israeli oppression ends and permanent peace is achieved in the region,” Erdoğan wrote on X following their meeting and thanked Sheikha Moza for her hospitality.

The pair discussed “the outcomes of the One Hear for Palestine Leaders’ Spouses Summit during which we called for peace, from Istanbul to the rest of the globe,” Erdoğan said.

She assured the spouses of world leaders would come together at future meetings where they will “unite our voices on behalf of innocent Palestinians.”

“We will determinedly stand together to rebuild Gaza, which has been bombed into ruination because we as humanity owe Palestinian children a future,” the first lady said.

Tuesday’s summit follows a similar international gathering Erdoğan hosted in Istanbul last month, “United for Peace in Palestine,” with spouses of world leaders as part of Ankara’s efforts to end the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza and deliver a powerful message for the civilians caught in the blockaded enclave.

Erdoğan had called on all first ladies to be “a voice of Gaza” and stop Israeli attacks that killed thousands of Palestinians.

Speaking at that summit, Sheikha Moza highlighted the “crimes” unfolding in Gaza, the violation of humanitarian law and the forced displacement of Palestinians from their homes.

She lamented the international community’s inability to stop Israel’s actions and expressed commitment to resolving issues through dialogue while calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The summit echoed another initiative organized by the Turkish first lady in 2009 titled “Women for Peace in Palestine,” which convened first ladies amid heightened conflict in Gaza.

In response to the recent escalation in the Palestine-Israel conflict, Türkiye has come together at the national and presidential levels to put an end to the violence against Palestinian civilians through diplomatic efforts and humanitarian aid.

Since Oct. 7, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been speaking with world leaders, defending the rights of Palestinians on the international stage and urgently calling for peace.

Türkiye firmly supports a “two-state solution” and advocates for the establishment of a fully independent Palestinian state as the only permanent resolution to the issue.

Türkiye has made various efforts to assist Palestinians in need. Emine Erdoğan, alongside the president, is a prominent advocate for the Palestinian cause, emphasizing the importance of establishing an independent Palestinian state. She also oversees initiatives to offer treatment and shelter to children affected by the conflict in besieged cities.