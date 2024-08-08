First Lady Emine Erdoğan congratulated Muhammad Yunus, who was sworn in on Thursday and will be leading the interim government in Bangladesh.

A renowned economist and Nobel winner, Yunus is also a member of the U.N.’s Advisory Board of Eminent Persons on Zero Waste.

In a message posted on her social media account, the first lady thanked Yunus for his contributions to the advisory board and said that she sincerely believes he would greatly contribute to democracy, peace and stability in Bangladesh.

"I would like to extend my best wishes to the Honourable Prof Muhammad Yunus, a member of the United Nations Advisory Board of Eminent Persons on Zero Waste, which I have the honour of chairing, as he embarks on his new role as the Head of the Interim Government of Bangladesh," the first lady said.

She also said she believes Yunus’s valuable service would give hope and peace to all segments of the Bangladeshi society.

"On this occasion, I express my heartfelt wishes to the friendly and brotherly people of Bangladesh for their prosperity and well-being," the first lady said.

Nobel-winning economist Muhammad Yunus was sworn in to lead the transitional government in Bangladesh following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government over student protests.