First Lady Emine Erdoğan attended a meeting with the spouses of other G-20 leaders in Indonesia's Bali.
The spouses who were hosted by Indonesia's first lady Iriana Joko Widodo learned about the local weavings and handicrafts.
Erdoğan also held a bilateral meeting with Spanish First Lady Maria Begona Gomez Fernandez where the duo exchanged views on the goodwill document to extend Türkiye’s Zero Waste project around the world.
During their discussion, Erdoğan stressed the importance of global cooperation for the water crisis and touched upon the renewable energy practices in Türkiye.
She also met South Korean first lady Kim Kun Hee to discuss the Zero Waste project, the waste management practices in South Korea and potential cooperation.
They also exchanged views on advancements in women's rights.
The 17th G-20 summit is being held on the Indonesian resort island of Bali under the theme Recover Together-Recover Stronger.
The leaders will exchange views in three sessions, namely Food and Energy Security, Health and Digital Transformation.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.