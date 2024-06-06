First lady Emine Erdoğan welcomed her Uzbek counterpart Ziroat Mirziyoyeva, who is accompanying her husband Shavkat Mirziyoyeva for an official visit with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday.

The two first ladies visited the Presidential Library, the largest library in Türkiye. The Uzbek first lady gifted Uzbek books to the library collection.

They then visited an exhibition featuring handmade products and enjoyed Turkish coffee together.

Emine Erdoğan presented an Uzbek copy of the Mathnawi by renowned Sufi poet Rumi.

They then visited an exhibition showcasing paintings about Mehmed the Conqueror at the National Defense University (MSÜ).

In a statement posted on social media, Emine Erdoğan expressed pleasure in welcoming the Uzbek first lady, as she thanked her for gifting precious books in the Uzbek language to the Presidential Library collection.

“I hope that each rare book will remain as a mark of our rooted friendship with Uzbekistan to be transferred to future generations,” the first lady said.