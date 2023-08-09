Türkiye will continue to provide a glimmer of hope to the oppressed and needy communities throughout the world, first lady Emine Erdoğan told a gathering with ambassadors in Ankara on Wednesday, as she highlighted the importance of cultural diplomacy.

“Türkiye will always be on the ground and continue to represent the conscience of the world,” Erdoğan told a meeting with women ambassadors and wives of ambassadors on the sidelines of the 14th Ambassadors Conference at Çankaya Mansion.

“I am proud to come together with our women to build the Century of Türkiye on the centenary of our Republic, at the heart of our war of independence,” she said. She noted that the borders of all states established by the Turks throughout history extended their physical borders, due to their peaceful and tolerant atmosphere.

Erdoğan also praised the fact that foundations, initially established by women philanthropists in a vast area extending from the Balkans to Yemen, Jerusalem, Hejaz and Africa are still kept alive.

The Ottoman Empire's foundation “vakıf” culture, in line with Islamic law, provided much-needed assistance to those in need, while contributing to the construction and protection of public works, including mosques, fountains, almshouses and hospitals. With the goal to sustain this culture, Türkiye, with its Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and others, constructs and renovates schools, hospitals, mosques, religious and historical heritage and more in various countries in the Balkans, Africa and more.

Highlighting that Türkiye strives to spread peace and tolerance among all people, the first lady noted that the charitable work of the Turkish people and the contribution of Türkiye’s diplomatic missions has exalted the country’s position in the hearts of the needy.

“Our nation’s name has become synonymous with compassion, charity and generosity,” Erdoğan said, noting that ambassadors allow the country to embrace the world in its heart by touching the lives of the people in the countries they serve in.

For instance, she referred to the “Africa House” initiative, which empowered women by providing them with a fair market to sell handmade products and giving them hope.

The first lady continued by saying that Türkiye’s heritage is filled with civilizational and cultural heroes, like Hacı Bektaş Veli, Aşık Veysel, Pir Sultan Abdal, Yunus Emre, who can be role models to humanity and provide an alternative to the monotonous world culture.

She noted that Türkiye needs to contribute to the creation of new universal values with its centuries-old heritage.

“We are responsible for providing lifeline support to the world’s atmosphere, which is becoming more barren as time passes,” she said.

Referring to the “Memories of the Century” exhibition at Çankaya Mansion, Erdoğan said it displays how the Turkish nation protected its history.

“As Rumi says, words coming from the heart will surpass the ears and enter hearts,” she said

Regarding ongoing archaeological excavations in Türkiye and their global implications, the first lady said the country’s popularity as a touristic destination is increasing day by day as more discoveries are made and mysteries are unveiled.

“Of course, we need to add these treasures into our cultural diplomacy pool with cooperation,” she said.

Highlighting the importance of conveying cultural heritage and wealth, Erdoğan said this ideology was one of the reasons behind the creation of “Turkish Cuisine With Timeless Recipes,” “World Breakfast Day” and “World Turkish Coffee Day” to share and promote the richness of the country’s cuisine with the world.

The first lady also sought ambassadors’ help in further promoting the “Bohça” in global markets. Literally meaning “bundle,” the brand was created by advanced technical schools for women in 2021.

Istanbul to host Zero Waste meeting

Erdoğan also announced that she would host the first face-to-face meeting of the U.N. Advisory Board of Eminent Persons on Zero Waste in Istanbul.

Noting that Turkish people joined hands to make the zero waste movement a lifestyle, Erdoğan said the initiative has reached international levels.

In its sixth year since being launched, the Zero Waste Project recycling scheme initiated by first lady Erdoğan continues yielding positive results, as the recycling recovery rate rose to 30% in 2022. According to the projections of the ministry, the project has, among others, directly contributed to preserving 432 million trees and saving some 717 million cubic meters (mcm) of water. Similarly, it has also prevented the emission of 4.9 million tons of greenhouse gasses, saving energy amounting to 703 million kilowatt-hours.

The project has drawn international praise, with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressing his gratitude to Türkiye's first lady during a conference in New York last September.

Last December, the U.N. General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution on a zero waste initiative presented by Türkiye declaring March 30 as the International Day of Zero Waste, which was observed for the first time this year.

She also said Istanbul would also host the Oct. 31 World Cities Day, as she called on the ambassadors to share and promote these initiatives.

Oct. 29 celebrations

Regarding Oct. 29 Republic Day celebrations, Erdoğan said Türkiye aims to ensure that the festivities abroad display Türkiye’s cultural, artistic and literary treasures.

“We have an unparalleled background with our multi-religious, multicultural past, with our religion which tells us to love creatures for the sake of their creator,” she said, adding that while there are attempts to provoke people against Muslims through anti-Muslim propaganda, it is clearly evident that co-existence is crucial.

“Now is the time to enter the hearts and minds of people through charity, and kindness, with our arts, literature, dances, folk art, words and instruments,” she added.

“Memories of Century” exhibition

Erdoğan visited the Memories of the Century exhibition, organized on the sidelines of the conference. The exhibition had artworks including Türkiye’s century-old cultural diplomacy.

Stands displayed various traditional artworks, including marbling.

The first lady was served Turkish coffee, Turkish delight and roasted chickpea snacks at the exhibit.