First lady Emine Erdoğan met with Malaysia's Queen Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

The first lady visited the Nation's Library with the queen, the wife of Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, who was also visiting Ankara at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

First, the queen and first lady Erdoğan visited the "History of the Turkish Music" exhibition in the library. Then they went to the Rare Books Library and visited the section where Ottoman gastronomy books are exhibited.

Emine Erdoğan also presented Malay Mesnevib books and her book "Turkish Cuisine with Timeless Recipes" to the Malaysian queen.

Later, Emine Erdoğan and Queen Tunku inaugurated the Malaysian Section in the Nation's Library. In the Malaysian Section, there are also gastronomy books written by the queen of Malaysia.

'Fabrics Atlas of Türkiye'

After the inauguration, Emine Erdoğan and Queen Tunku visited the "Fabrics Atlas of Türkiye" exhibition, where a collection of local fabric is on display within the scope of the "Fabrics Atlas of Türkiye" project in the Presidential Complex. This project aims to promote local fabric in the international arena. Ayşe Dizman coordinated the exhibition and more than 140 types of fabric were presented from various regions of Turkey. In addition, there were examples of Ottoman fabric from the collection Yusuf Iyilik in the exhibition.

Then, they attended a fashion show where caftans prepared by several institutes with fabrics specific to various regions of Türkiye were exhibited.

Malaysian princesses Afzan Aminah and Jihan Azizah and Hümeyra Şahin Oktay, the wife of Vice President Fuat Oktay, also attended the fashion show.