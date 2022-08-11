First Lady Emine Erdoğan met with women ambassadors and spouses of ambassadors during a luncheon at the Presidential Complex as part of the 13th Ambassadors’ Conference.

Before the dinner held at the Presidential Complex, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu's wife Hülya Çavuşoğlu made a speech.

At the dinner, traditional dishes cooked using the recipes from the book "Turkish Cuisine with Timeless Recipes" were served to the guests.

At the end of the program, the General Manager of the Directorate General of State Opera and Ballet, Murat Karahan, gave a mini-concert.

Before the dinner, the "Fabrics Atlas of Türkiye," which features local fabrics brought together within the scope of the project under the auspices of Emine Erdoğan, was presented to the guests.

It is aimed to promote the local fabrics brought together within the scope of this exhibition in the international arena.

Ayşe Dizman was the coordinator of the exhibition and more than 140 types of fabrics were presented from various regions of Turkey. In addition, there were pieces of Ottoman fabrics from the collection of collector Yusuf İyilik in the exhibition.

Turkish coffee and Turkish delight were served to the guests at the exhibition.