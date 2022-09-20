Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Tuesday met United States' Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York.
Speaking to reporters ahead of a closed-door meeting at Lotte New York Palace, Blinken was "grateful" for Türkiye's contribution to NATO as allies and role in dealing with challenges "we're facing now".
Blinken thanked Çavuşoğlu for the Black Sea grain deal signed in Istanbul in July that allowed shipments to leave three Ukrainian ports and said the meeting would also tackle the Ukraine war.
Turkish minister wrote on Twitter that they discussed "bilateral issues, the war in Ukraine & regional developments."
The meeting, which came on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, lasted about 30 minutes.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.