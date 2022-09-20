Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Tuesday met United States' Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York.

Speaking to reporters ahead of a closed-door meeting at Lotte New York Palace, Blinken was "grateful" for Türkiye's contribution to NATO as allies and role in dealing with challenges "we're facing now".

Blinken thanked Çavuşoğlu for the Black Sea grain deal signed in Istanbul in July that allowed shipments to leave three Ukrainian ports and said the meeting would also tackle the Ukraine war.

Turkish minister wrote on Twitter that they discussed "bilateral issues, the war in Ukraine & regional developments."

The meeting, which came on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, lasted about 30 minutes.