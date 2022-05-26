The U.S. should take action against the YPG/PKK if it truly understands Turkey’s concerns as it claims, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Thursday, as he criticized Washington for cooperating with terrorists.

Speaking to reporters on his way back from Israel after a groundbreaking meeting, Çavuşoğlu said the threat against Turkey in Operation Peace Spring and other regions in northern Syria has increased.

“If threats are increasing then we’re obliged to take action against this,” the foreign minister said.

He continued by saying that U.S. officials claim to understand Turkey’s concerns but fail to take action about it.

He noted that Washington has failed to keep up its promise to push terrorist groups 30 km away from Turkey’s borders.

“Terrorist attacks are on the rise and Turkey cannot just sit down and wait for them to attack us,” he said.

The PKK terrorist organization and its Syrian wing still pose a threat to Turkey and Syrians living close to the border despite pledges by both the United States and Russia to withdraw the terrorists 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from Turkey’s southern border.

Turkey made separate agreements with the U.S. and Russia on the withdrawal of YPG/PKK elements as the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) were carrying out Operation Peace Spring, which began on Oct. 9, 2019, in northern Syria.

After pledging the withdrawal of the YPG/PKK terrorist group 30 kilometers to the south of the Turkish border in line with the agreements, the U.S. and Russia have failed to keep their promises for 2 1/2 years.

The top Turkish diplomat also criticized Greece for arming the demilitarized islands in the Aegean, contrary to the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne and the 1947 Paris treaty.

“Whatever Greece’s justification is, it is not legitimate,” Çavuşoğlu said, adding that Athens has been arming the islands since the 1960s.

He noted that Greece’s steps threaten Turkey’s security and Ankara will be after Athens regarding the violations.

Starting from the Treaty of London in 1913, the militarization of the eastern Aegean Islands was restricted and their demilitarized status was confirmed in the Treaty of Lausanne signed in 1923. The Lausanne Treaty established a political balance between the two countries by harmonizing vital interests including those in the Aegean.

The 1947 Treaty of Paris, which ceded the Dodecanese islands from Italy to Greece, also confirmed their demilitarized status.

However, Greece argues that the 1936 Montreux Convention on Turkish Straits should be applied in this case, while Ankara says Greece's obligation to disarm the islands remains unchanged under the Montreux Convention as well as there is no provision that differentiates it from the Treaty of Lausanne on the issue.

Greece gradually began to militarize the islands after 1960 and then fastened the pace after the Cyprus crisis of 1974.

Greece has 7,500 soldiers on the islands of Chios (Sakız) and Symi (Sömbeki), commandos on the island of Rhodes (Rodos), six army bases, two naval bases and two helicopter bases on the islands.

The rearming of the demilitarized Aegean islands has always been a subject of contention between the two countries, especially after the 1960s when relations between Ankara and Athens turned sour over the Cyprus question and Greece's extended claims over Aegean airspace and territorial waters. Turkey's first reaction to Greece's arming of the islands in the Aegean was a diplomatic note given to Athens on June 29, 1964.

Apart from the militarization of eastern Aegean islands, the threat of extending Greek territorial waters beyond their present width of 6 miles, a 10-mile "national air space" over territorial waters of 6 miles and abuse of the flight information region (FIR) responsibility are the main underlying causes of the Turko-Greek conflict in the Aegean.