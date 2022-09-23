Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu continued on Thursday his diplomatic engagements in New York, where the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is underway.

On the sidelines of the 77th U.N. General Assembly session, the Turkish top diplomat separately met his Australian counterpart Penny Wong and Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau at the Turkish House (Türkevi Center), near the U.N. headquarters.

Çavuşoğlu's bilateral meetings continued with Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah, and later Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu.

The foreign minister also met Irish Foreign and Defense Minister Simon Coveney, followed by a conversation with Moldovan counterpart Nicu Popescu.

Çavuşoğlu also met his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib, and later attended a U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees ministerial meeting, and reiterated support to the Palestinian people.

He also reaffirmed Ankara's support to international efforts for a lasting solution to the Rohingya crisis at an event hosted by Bangladesh.