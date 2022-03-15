Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will travel to Russia and Ukraine as Turkey intensifies diplomatic efforts to find a solution to the ongoing invasion, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a press conference late Tuesday.

"FM Çavuşoğlu will travel to Russian capital Moscow tomorrow, then to Ukraine within the scope of our efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the war," he said in a speech after a Cabinet meeting at Ankara's Presidential Complex.

Turkey sees it as a responsibility to end the suffering of Ukrainian civilians and has been striving to establish diplomatic contacts in this regard, Erdoğan also said recently, adding that "fascist practices" against Russians cast a shadow over Ukraine's legitimate struggle.

Addressing his ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) meeting in Parliament in the capital Ankara, he underlined that Turkey rejects moves resembling a "witch-hunt" against Russian people, literature, students and artists.

"A mindset discriminating against oppressed people on the basis of religion, origin or skin color has nothing to do with humanity or civilization," he added.

Erdoğan said that Turkey never discriminated against those fleeing war and persecution on the basis of their language, religion or color of their skin.

Saying that Turkey pursues a policy that defends the preservation of countries’ territorial integrities as well as sovereignties, Erdoğan added: "We are deeply saddened by the fact that the tension between Ukraine and Russia, both of which are our neighbors through the Black Sea, has turned into a hot conflict. We exerted much effort in order for the crisis not to turn into a tragedy and continue to do so."

He added that in his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin he underlined the need for the solution of problems through dialogue and diplomacy instead of hard power. "We openly voiced that our region, which is struggling with instability, cannot stand new crises, especially a war that will have heavy costs," Erdoğan said.