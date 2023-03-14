Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his Norwegian counterpart Anniken Huitfeldt discussed NATO expansion on a phone call on Tuesday, as per diplomatic sources.

Çavuşoğlu also thanked Huitfeldt for the support and solidarity following the deadly earthquakes that shook Türkiye's southeastern regions last month, the sources added.

At least 48,400 people were killed in the powerful earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, according to official figures.

As per sources, Çavuşoğlu and Huitfeldt also discussed the extension of the Black Sea grain initiative and the latest developments in Afghanistan and Somalia.

Meanwhile, Çavuşoğlu discussed the grain deal with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on a phone call. They also spoke about latest developments in Ukraine.

On Monday, Russia announced that it agreed to renew the Ukraine grain export deal, but only for a further 60 days.

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year saw Ukraine's Black Sea ports blocked by warships until a pact signed in July allowed for the safe passage of exports of critical grain supplies.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, brokered by Türkiye and the U.N., aimed to prevent a global food crisis by allowing Ukrainian grain to be safely exported from three ports. The deal was extended for 120 days in November and will renew on March 18 if no party objects.