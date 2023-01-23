Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will attend a meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Council of Ministers in Uzbekistan on Tuesday.

Çavuşoğlu will "pay a visit to Uzbekistan to attend the 26th Meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers to be held in the capital Tashkent," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"The work carried out in 2022 within the framework of cooperation under the ECO and their outcomes will be reviewed, and current issues and plans on the ECO agenda will be discussed at the meeting," it said.

The statement also emphasized Türkiye's commitment to cooperation efforts aimed at "increasing peace, stability and prosperity of the ECO region, along with the friendly and brotherly countries in the ECO."

The 25th Meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers was held in Turkmenistan's capital Ashgabat in November 2021.

ECO, which was founded by Türkiye, Iran and Pakistan in 1985 as a follow-up of the Regional Cooperation for Development, was later joined by Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan in 1992.

The organization holds summits, ministerial meetings and regular sessions to cooperate on trade and investment.