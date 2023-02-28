Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will attend the G-20 foreign ministers meeting hosted by India on March 1-2, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday.

“At the meeting, ministers will exchange views on key issues on the global agenda, chiefly, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, food and energy security, counterterrorism, strengthening multilateralism and development cooperation,” the ministry said.

On the margins of the meeting in New Delhi, Çavuşoğlu will host the 23rd MIKTA (Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Türkiye and Australia) foreign ministers meeting and hand over the MIKTA chairpersonship to Indonesia. Türkiye took over the chairpersonship from Australia on March 7, 2022.

Çavuşoğlu is also expected to hold sideline meetings with his counterparts.

India took over the rotating G-20 presidency for 2023 with the theme “One Earth – One Family – One Future.”

The theme reveals India’s more extensive outcome-based approach of steering the wide-ranging agenda of the G-20 to collectively address the challenges faced by the contemporary world, promoting a universal sense of oneness for global progress,” India’s Ambassador to Türkiye Virander Paul told Daily Sabah.