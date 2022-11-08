Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will attend the inauguration ceremony of Türkiye's honorary consulate in Kazakhstan's Shymkent on Wednesday, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

Çavuşoğlu will join Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to Samarkand, Uzbekistan for the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) summit scheduled for Nov. 9-11, the statement read.

Çavuşoğlu will also attend the OTS' Foreign Ministers' meeting during the visit to Uzbekistan.

Legal infrastructure works in many areas concerning the organization after its name change will be addressed at the Samarkand Summit, it added.

Member states will also evaluate and discuss "existing and new cooperation topics" as well as "global and regional issues on the common agenda of the Organization."

Formed in 2009, the Organization of Turkic States promotes cooperation among Turkic-speaking states, including member states Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan, with Hungary and Turkmenistan as observers.