Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will visit Serbia in an official visit on Aug. 31 to Sept. 1 to discuss bilateral ties and strengthen cooperation between the two countries, a statement by the Foreign Ministry said Monday.
"Besides discussing steps to further enhance cooperation and all dimensions of bilateral relations between the two countries, the meeting will also touch upon regional and international developments,” a statement by the ministry said.
Çavuşoğlu will hold meetings with the Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Speaker of the National Assembly Ivica Dacic and Prime Minister Ana Brnabic.
He will also attend the inauguration ceremony of the Turkish Consulate in Novi Pazar, Sandzak.
