Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan discussed ongoing regional developments in a phone call on Wednesday, diplomatic sources said.

No further information was provided regarding the phone call.

The phone call between the two top diplomats took place a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to Azerbaijan, where he called for peace corridors to be established after Azerbaijan's Karabakh victory to further integrate the region and open a new period for the South Caucasus while underlining Türkiye's support to Baku.

Azerbaijan launched a lightning operation on Sept. 19, retook control of Karabakh and held initial talks with representatives of its ethnic Armenian population on reintegrating the area into the country. Aliyev vowed that the rights of ethnic Armenians in the region will be protected.