Türkiye's newly-appointed Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan traveled to Milan to attend the state funeral of Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi on Wednesday.

Fidan, who took charge last week, was accompanied by the spokesman of Türkiye's Justice and Development ​​​Party (AK Party), Ömer Çelik, and the two conveyed their condolences, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attends the funeral ceremony of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi in Milan, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (AA Photo)

The newly appointed minister also visited the Turkish Consulate-General in Milan.

Billionaire media mogul Berlusconi, who had suffered from leukemia and recently developed a lung infection, died at the hospital on Monday.