Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a series of high-level meetings in Lithuania’s capital Vilnius on Friday as part of the Türkiye-Baltics Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, according to diplomatic sources.

Fidan attended the multilateral meeting alongside Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys, Estonia’s Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna and Latvia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Artjoms Ursulskis.

Discussions focused on strengthening political dialogue, regional security and cooperation between Türkiye and the Baltic states, the sources said.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Fidan met with Rasa Budbergyte, Lithuania’s deputy speaker of Parliament and chair of the European Affairs Committee, and a delegation of Lithuanian lawmakers. The talks addressed Türkiye-European Union relations and parliamentary cooperation.

Fidan also held separate bilateral meetings with Finland’s Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen and Budrys, reviewing bilateral ties and regional developments. According to the diplomatic sources, the meetings are expected to focus on Euro-Atlantic security, NATO cooperation and ongoing international challenges.

As part of his official visit, Fidan was also received by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in Vilnius. The meeting took place within the framework of the Türkiye-Baltics Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and covered regional and global issues, including security in Europe and cooperation between Türkiye and Lithuania.

Fidan’s visit marks the start of his official engagements in Vilnius, where he is also expected to hold further talks with Lithuanian officials.

The meetings come as Türkiye seeks to deepen its engagement with Baltic and Nordic countries amid evolving security dynamics in Europe.

Budrys recently remarked that the European Union must strengthen its defense partnerships and enhance closer cooperation with Türkiye against emerging threats.