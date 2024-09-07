Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan congratulated Ukraine's new Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, who was recently appointed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as part of a cabinet shuffle, diplomatic sources said.

Fidan and Sybiha also discussed the latest developments during the call, the sources added.

Ukraine's parliament on Thursday voted to approve the nomination of Andrii Sybiha as the country's new foreign minister, replacing Dmytro Kuleba, who had held the post since 2020. The experienced diplomat served as Ukraine's former ambassador to Türkiye between 2016 and 2021.

Zelenskyy has sought to replace almost a dozen top officials in his biggest government shake-up since Russia’s full-scale invasion in early 2022.

Though foreign policy is unlikely to change much with Zelenskyy playing the leading role in wartime foreign affairs, it comes at a delicate diplomatic moment as Kyiv is pressing its allies for more help and seeking to win over the Global South.