Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed recent attacks against Saudi Arabia and broader regional developments in a phone call with his Saudi counterpart, a Turkish diplomatic source said Friday.

Saudi Arabia said Friday it had temporarily shut its East-West Pipeline as a precaution after multiple attacks in the Riyadh and Medina regions a day earlier injured several people.

Emergency and technical teams were deployed to secure the pipeline and assess its safety, while authorities did not identify those responsible or disclose the nature of the attacks. No group has claimed responsibility.

Last month, NATO member Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed a joint defense agreement that includes a mutual defense clause similar to NATO’s Article 5.