Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the latest developments regarding the Gaza cease-fire deal with Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh on Wednesday.

According to diplomatic sources, Fidan and Haniyeh discussed the situation of cease-fire negotiations.

Earlier on Wednesday, Fidan also spoke with his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken, sources said.

Fidan and Blinken discussed the latest developments in Gaza and the situation in Ukraine, sources added.

Fidan highlighted the importance of reaching an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and the unobstructed delivery of vital humanitarian aid supplies to the area amid Israel's blockade. He also told Blinken that Israel's attacks on Gaza were unacceptable.