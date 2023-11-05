Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan Sunday discussed the latest developments in Gaza with his Egyptian and Jordanian counterparts.

In a call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, the two top diplomats exchanged views on the transportation of humanitarian aid to Gaza as well as efforts for a cease-fire to stop attacks on civilians.

Similarly, Fidan discussed cease-fire efforts in a call with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

Fidan is engaged in intense diplomatic efforts with his counterparts from the region and around the world for a solution to the ongoing conflict. He visited Lebanon, Egypt and Qatar and attended high-level meetings to address the issue.

Türkiye has been trying to facilitate diplomatic channels to push for a cease-fire amid incessant Israeli airstrikes, which killed thousands and destroyed hospitals, homes, schools, marketplaces, churches, mosques, refugee camps and more. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has assured Türkiye is ready to undertake responsibility if a regional security mechanism is established for the conflict.

The death toll from Israeli bombardments in the Gaza Strip has risen to 9,500, including 3,900 children and 2,509 women, the government media office in the Gaza Strip announced on Saturday.