Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday held separate phone talks with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir to discuss the ongoing negotiation process between Iran and the United States.

Fidan held separate calls with Al Thani and Munir, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

A second consecutive night passed without reported U.S. or Iranian strikes after two weeks of sustained bombardment, as Pakistan and Qatar intensified mediation efforts to secure a broader de-escalation between Washington and Tehran.

Donald Trump's U.N. ambassador said the U.S. president was giving negotiations with Iran "some space," after two nights passed without strikes on the country.

U.N. ambassador Mike Waltz told "Fox News Sunday" that the United States remained "locked and loaded" for more attacks and that "more assets have gone into the region," but that Trump is "giving talks some space – he's giving it a little bit of room."

Prior to Friday, the U.S. military had announced strikes on Iran for 13 consecutive nights, in the largest rekindling of the war since an April cease-fire.

In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding that included a cease-fire following Qatari and Pakistani mediation, paving the way for negotiations on a final agreement to end the conflict.