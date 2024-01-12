Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discusses ongoing regional developments with his British counterpart David Cameron on Friday, as tensions with Houthis surge in the Red Sea amid Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

The two foreign ministers held a phone call in which Fidan highlighted the importance of de-escalating tensions in the Gulf of Aden, sources said Friday.

Fidan also said Israeli violence against innocent Palestinians in the Gaza Strip must end and that the escalation of tensions poses a serious threat to regional security and global stability.

The top Turkish diplomat also said that Ankara was ready to undertake responsibility in this regard.