Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul discussed bilateral relations, preparations for the upcoming NATO Summit in Ankara and ongoing negotiations between Iran and the United States, in a phone conversation on Tuesday, diplomatic sources said.

The two ministers reviewed Türkiye-Germany relations and exchanged views on preparations for the upcoming NATO Summit scheduled to be held in Ankara.

They also discussed the ongoing talks between Iran and the United States, amid continued international efforts to advance a diplomatic solution and ease regional tensions.

The call comes as Ankara and Berlin maintain close coordination on regional security issues and transatlantic cooperation within NATO.