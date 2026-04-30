Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with Greek Foreign Minister Yorgo Gerapetritis on Thursday to discuss Israel’s attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Fidan and Gerapetritis spoke by phone earlier in the day, focusing on the reported Israeli attack targeting the Global Sumud Flotilla, a Gaza-bound aid mission, according to sources from Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry.

The two ministers exchanged views on the developments and their regional implications, particularly in light of rising tensions linked to Gaza.

No further details were immediately provided regarding the content of the discussions or any potential follow-up steps.

The call comes amid growing international reactions to the incident, which has drawn criticism and renewed attention to humanitarian access to Gaza.