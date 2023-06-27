Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed the Black Sea Grain Initiative and humanitarian assistance to Syria.

Guterres congratulated Fidan in the phone conversation on Tuesday.

Last month, the U.N. proposed to launch preparations for the transit of Russian ammonia through Ukraine with the goal to save the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The landmark agreement brokered by Türkiye and the U.N. and signed last July in Istanbul by Türkiye, the U.N., Russia and Ukraine, ensured the resumption of grain exports from Ukrainian ports. The exports had been halted due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that began in February 2022.

The deal has been renewed several times since then and was extended for another two months on May 18.

On June 13, Guterres expressed concern that Russia would not extend the grain deal beyond the July 17th deadline.