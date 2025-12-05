Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will travel to Qatar to attend the 23rd Doha Forum on Dec. 6-7, where he is expected to highlight Türkiye’s diplomatic initiatives amid growing regional tensions.

According to the Turkish diplomatic sources, Fidan will attend the high-level gathering and address the forum's opening session titled "Mediation in a Time of Fragmentation" on Dec. 6.

He will also take part as a speaker in a "Newsmaker Interview" session focusing on "shaping the security architecture in the Middle East and Türkiye's efforts to promote regional stability."

Fidan is also expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event.

Doha Forum

The Doha Forum, a prestigious platform addressing regional and international issues, will be held this year under the theme "Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress."

Heads of state and government, ministers, senior officials from international organizations, representatives of think tanks, academics and experts are expected to attend.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum is among the event's content partners.