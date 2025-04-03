Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Brussels, the Foreign Ministry announced Thursday.

Fidan met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the gathering. No further information was provided about the meeting.

As part of his engagements, Fidan also met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. In a statement shared on social media, the ministry said, Fidan met with Sybiha in Brussels on the margins of the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha hold a meeting in Brussels, April 3, 2025. (AA Photo)

Fidan also held a meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at NATO headquarters.