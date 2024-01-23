Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who is currently in New York to attend a U.N. Security Council meeting, is holding closed-door discussions with counterparts and other officials.

Fidan will later address the Council's meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question.

Ahead of the high-level Council session, Fidan met his Austrian counterpart, Alexander Schallenberg, at the Turkish House in New York.

Fidan also held a closed-door meeting with Geir Pedersen, Special Envoy of the U.N. Secretary-General for Syria, at Turkish House.

He received the delegation of the Turkish American National Steering Committee at the Turkish House. The Foreign Ministry did not provide information about the closed-door meeting.

Earlier on Tuesday, Fidan met his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov for talks ahead of the United Nations Security Council meeting in New York on Tuesday to discuss Middle East issues

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will brief the UNSC meeting and will include senior foreign ministers and ambassadors from the 15 Council members – together with other nations – that will have their say on the deepening crisis in the Gaza Strip that is facing a humanitarian crisis from Israel's unrelenting military operation, mounting death toll and escalating calls for an immediate cease-fire.

Israel has pounded Gaza since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, on Oct. 7, killing at least 25,295 Palestinians and injuring 63,000. Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the U.N.