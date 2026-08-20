Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held separate phone calls with his Egyptian and Saudi counterparts to coordinate regional diplomacy, focusing on obstacles to implementing the Gaza peace plan, developments in Syria and tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.

Fidan spoke with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan al Saud as part of Türkiye's ongoing diplomatic contacts over recent developments in the region, he said Thursday in a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

The three countries discussed problems that have emerged in the implementation of the Gaza peace plan and possible steps they could take in response, according to Fidan.

The ministers also reviewed the latest developments in Syria and reaffirmed their strong support for efforts to establish lasting peace and stability in the country.

The talks additionally covered the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and the latest stage of negotiations between the countries involved in the regional dispute.

Fidan said Türkiye, Egypt and Saudi Arabia would continue strengthening cooperation and coordination across all areas as three countries seeking peace and prosperity in the region.