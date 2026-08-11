Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a series of high-level talks in Tripoli on Tuesday, meeting Libya's prime minister and his national security adviser as he began a two-day diplomatic visit that will also take him to Benghazi.

Fidan met Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, prime minister of Libya's Tripoli-based Government of National Unity (GNU), for talks in the Libyan capital.

The two officials first held a one-on-one meeting before talks continued with their respective delegations.

Following the meeting, Fidan held separate talks with Ibrahim Dbeibah, the prime minister's national security adviser.

FM Hakan Fidan meets with Ibrahim Dbeibah in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, Aug. 11, 2026. (AA Photo)

Fidan will continue his diplomatic contacts in Tripoli and Benghazi as part of the two-day visit spanning Tuesday and Wednesday.

Fidan arrived in Libya on Tuesday for a two-day visit. The top diplomat’s trip comes one day after the suspected assassination of a senior Libyan intelligence officer serving the eastern-based forces led by Khalifa Haftar, and amid Türkiye’s efforts to promote unity in the North African country.