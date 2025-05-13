Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is engaging in intensive phone diplomacy ahead of the upcoming Russia–Ukraine cease-fire discussions set to take place in Istanbul, holding talks with his counterparts from the United States, Russia, and France.

According to diplomatic sources, Fidan's first call was with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The two officials discussed bilateral issues as well as regional developments, including Syria, Gaza, and Ukraine.

During the conversation, minister Fidan emphasized the importance of lifting sanctions on Syria to support the country's stability and prosperity. He also highlighted the significance of the recent release of American citizen Edan Alexander by Hamas.

The two ministers also exchanged views on the planned Russia–Ukraine talks and discussed preparations for Secretary Rubio’s upcoming visit to Türkiye as part of the Informal Meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers to be held in Antalya on May 14–15.

Following his conversation with Rubio, Fidan held separate talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot. Both discussions focused on efforts to end the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

"The heads of the two ministries discussed issues linked with the initiative by Russian Federation President V.V. Putin about beginning direct talks on a Ukrainian settlement on 15th May in Istanbul," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.