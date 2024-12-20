Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Ankara on Friday.

While the Turkish Foreign Ministry did not provide details of the meeting, Germany’s Federal Foreign Office had earlier indicated that discussions would focus on the Syrian peace process.

During her visit to Türkiye, Baerbock is accompanied by Tobias Lindner, minister of state, and the Federal Foreign Office’s special coordinator for Syria.

Fidan also separately received Tom Fletcher, the U.N. under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, in the Turkish capital.

No further details were provided.

Türkiye and Germany have been at odds over the EU country's unconditional support for Israel, which is accused of genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Contrary to Türkiye's severe criticism of the Netanyahu government over its genocidal war in Gaza, Germany remains a strong supporter of Israel. Chancellor Olaf Scholz had repeatedly said his government bears special responsibility for Israel's security due to the country's Nazi past and crimes committed against Jews during World War II. But critics say Germany's blanket support for Israel's government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is undermining its credibility abroad and increasingly isolating it on the global stage.