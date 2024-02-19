Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a meeting with the head of the Iran-backed Iraqi paramilitary group Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces – PMF) in Türkiye's capital Ankara on Monday.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Falih Alfayyadh, Chairperson of Hashd al-Shaabi, in Ankara,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on X.

Photos of the meeting were shared in the post, but no further information on their talks was provided.

The PMF had previously threatened to attack the Turkish military if it continues to carry out counterterrorism operations in northern Iraq.

The Turkish military has been carrying out effective operations to clear out PKK terrorists from the border region to ensure security.