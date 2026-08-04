Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Libya's Acting Defense Minister Abdulsalam Zubi and Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah's National Security Adviser Ibrahim Dbeibah in Ankara on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry said.

The meeting was held behind closed doors and no further details on the agenda or the discussions were provided.

Ankara emerged as a prominent diplomatic actor as it helped ease military tensions in Tripoli and stepped up its outreach to the eastern faction throughout 2025 as it shifted its Libya policy.

Libya remains split between two administrations: a government appointed by the House of Representatives in early 2022 and based in Benghazi, led by Osama Hammad, which controls the east and much of the south; and the internationally recognized Government of National Unity, led by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah, in Tripoli, which runs the west.