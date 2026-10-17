Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held meetings with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty, Iran's top diplomat Abbas Araghchi, and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in Baghdad, the Foreign Ministry said Saturday.

According to diplomatic sources, Fidan also met with Iraqi President Nizar Amidi on the sidelines of the 52nd session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Fidan also met with Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council President Faiq Zaidan, the sources said.

The ministry did not provide further details about the meetings.

Fidan attended the meeting and handed over the chairmanship of the Council of Foreign Ministers to Iraq, the ministry noted.

Held under the theme Dialogue and Solidarity: Two Essential Pillars for Promoting Peace and Sustainable Development, the two-day meeting is expected to address Israel's ongoing attacks in Gaza and developments in other conflict zones across the Islamic world.

Established in 1969 following an arson attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, the OIC comprises 57 member states and is the world's second-largest intergovernmental organization after the United Nations.

Türkiye, a founding member, assumed the council's chairmanship during the 51st ministerial meeting in Istanbul in June 2025.

The Baghdad gathering marked the end of Ankara's tenure, with Iraq taking over leadership of the council as member states seek common positions on regional security, humanitarian crises and broader challenges facing the Muslim world.